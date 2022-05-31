Serious Crash Closes Route 82 Connector in Haddam

Serious injuries are being reported after a car crash on the Route 82 connector in Haddam, according to Connecticut State Police.
Police said the connector is closed in both directions because of the motor vehicle crash.
The crash happened between Route 154 and Route 9. It's causing the shut down of the exit 7 on and off ramp to Route 9, according to police.
The state Dept. of Transportation said a box truck and another vehicle crashed. DOT officials were called in to assist with traffic.
Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. The accident was reported at approximately 3 p.m.
It's unknown how long the highway will remain closed. The crash is under investigation.
