Bristol

Serious Injuries Reported After Motorcycle Strikes Utility Pole in Bristol

NBC Connecticut

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a guardrail and utility pole in Bristol last Saturday.

Police said the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of James P. Casey Road and Hill Street.

Authorities said a motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the road, ultimately hitting a guardrail and utility pole.

The driver was seriously injured as a result of the crash. It's unknown how they're doing at this time.

Officials are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash. You're asked to contact Officer Kosiba at 860-584-3035 and you can remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

Bristolmotorcycle crashserious injuriesBristol Police Departmentutility pole
