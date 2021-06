A juvenile victim was seriously hurt when they were hit by a car in Mansfield Thursday, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the crash happened on Storrs Road just before 6 p.m. The victim was airlifted to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately clear and police did not specify the exact age of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.