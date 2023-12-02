Rocky Hill

Driver seriously injured after vehicle hits house in Rocky Hill

One person is seriously injured after a vehicle hit a house in Rocky Hill on Saturday.

Firefighters said the vehicle hit the front of a house on Marshall Road around 12:10 p.m.

There was significant damage to the house and the vehicle.

According to fire officials, the driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad was notified and responded to the scene.

The road is currently closed between Silas Deane Highway and Robbins Lane. It is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Anyone in the area is urged to use an alternate route.

