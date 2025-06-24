Bethany

Serious injuries reported in Bethany motorcycle crash

A person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Bethany Monday night, police said.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to Wooding Hill Road near Litchfield Turnpike and Hoadley Road around 9:45 p.m.

A car and motorcycle collided, resulting in serious injuries, according to police.

The road is closed and anyone traveling in the area is asked to take alternate routes.

The crash is under investigation.

