Lisbon

Serious injuries reported after car crashes into building in Lisbon

police lights generic picture
Archivo

Serious injuries are being reported after a car crashed into a building in Lisbon Tuesday night.

State police said they were called to South Burnham Highway in the area of Newent Road just before 7 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Troopers and firefighters were called to the scene. A person has been taken to the hospital with what appears to be serious injuries.

The road is closed as police conduct their investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lisbon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us