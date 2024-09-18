Serious injuries reported after car crashes into building in Lisbon

Serious injuries are being reported after a car crashed into a building in Lisbon Tuesday night.
State police said they were called to South Burnham Highway in the area of Newent Road just before 7 p.m.
Troopers and firefighters were called to the scene. A person has been taken to the hospital with what appears to be serious injuries.
The road is closed as police conduct their investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
