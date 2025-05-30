Serious injuries reported in crash involving bike in Hampton

A person has serious injuries due to a crash involving a bicycle in Hampton on Friday.

State police said they were called to Route 6, or Providence Turnpike, around 4 p.m. after a car and bike collided.

The road is closed between East Old Route 6 and Route 97, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Troopers said serious injuries have been reported. The crash is under investigation.