Serious injuries reported in crash involving bike in Hampton

A person has serious injuries due to a crash involving a bicycle in Hampton on Friday.
State police said they were called to Route 6, or Providence Turnpike, around 4 p.m. after a car and bike collided.
The road is closed between East Old Route 6 and Route 97, according to the CT Department of Transportation.
Troopers said serious injuries have been reported. The crash is under investigation.
Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP