Serious injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle in Voluntown

Serious injuries are being reported after a crash involving a motorcycle in Voluntown Monday night.

The CT Department of Transportation said the 300 block of Route 49, also known as Ekonk Hill Road, is closed in both directions.

Troopers said serious injuries have been reported. It's unknown when the road will reopen.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

