Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 15 in Trumbull

Serious injuries were reported in a crash on Route 15 in Trumbull Friday morning.

State police said they responded to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 47 for a reported crash.

A car veered off the road into a grassy area near the off ramp and collided with a tree, troopers said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.