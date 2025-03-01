Trumbull

Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 15 in Trumbull

Connecticut State Police
NBC Connecticut

Serious injuries were reported in a crash on Route 15 in Trumbull Friday morning.

State police said they responded to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 47 for a reported crash.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A car veered off the road into a grassy area near the off ramp and collided with a tree, troopers said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us