Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 2 in North Stonington

Serious injuries are being reported in a car crash on Route 2 in North Stonington Friday night.

State police said they responded to Route 2, or Norwich Westerly Road, for an accident around 7:20 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Troopers said at least two people were taken to the hospital, and serious injuries are being reported.

The road is closed in the area of Main Street and Rocky Hollow Road, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. The investigation remains ongoing.