Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 2 in North Stonington

Serious injuries are being reported in a car crash on Route 2 in North Stonington Friday night.

State police said they responded to Route 2, or Norwich Westerly Road, for an accident around 7:20 p.m.

Troopers said at least two people were taken to the hospital, and serious injuries are being reported.

The road is closed in the area of Main Street and Rocky Hollow Road, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. The investigation remains ongoing.

