Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 30 in Vernon

By Angela Fortuna

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Route 30 in Vernon Tuesday night.

The police department responded to Route 30, or Hartford Turnpike, around 8:40 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash.

Responding officers found a man lying in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

The car that struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-872-9126.

