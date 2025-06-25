Brooklyn

Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 6 in Brooklyn

NBC Connecticut

A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Route 6 in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

Troopers were called to Route 6 near Brickyard Road just before 8:30 p.m. for a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

State police said serious, but non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

Route 6 is closed at this time. It's unknown when the road will reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.

