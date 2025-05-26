Serious injuries reported in East Haven car crash

Police said serious injuries are being reported following a car crash in East Haven on Monday.

The police department said Bradley Street is shut down in the area of Pondview Terrace and Newton Street for a one-car crash.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. Police said the scene remains active and an investigation is underway.

No additional information was immediately available.