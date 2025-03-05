Norwich

Serious injuries reported in fiery crash on Route 2 in Norwich

By Angela Fortuna

Yantic Fire Engine Co #1

A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a fiery crash in Norwich Tuesday evening.

The Yantic Fire Engine Company said they responded to Route 2 for a reported two-car crash.

Firefighters said a car caught fire, and both vehicles involved sustained significant damage.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the fire department said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. No additional information was immediately available.

Norwich
