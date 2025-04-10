Kent

Serious injuries reported in head-on crash on Route 7 in Kent

Serious injuries have been reported in a head-on crash on Route 7 in Kent Wednesday night.

State police said they were called to Route 7, or Kent Road, in the area of Bulls Bridge Road around 8:30 p.m.

LifeStar is responding to the crash and several ambulances are at the scene.

Route 7 remains closed at this time. It's unknown when the road will reopen.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

