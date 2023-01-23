Tolland

Serious Injuries Reported in Accident Involving Tractor-Trailer on I-84 in Tolland

By Angela Fortuna

Part of Interstate 84 East is closed in Tolland after a serious injury accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the area of exit 69 at about 1:15 p.m. for reported collision.

Police said a person has been taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the right and center lanes remain closed at this time. The closures will remain in effect for an extended period of time so that the tractor-trailer can be removed.

Another accident is being reported on I-84 East in Tolland in the area of the Mountain Spring Road overpass, police said.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and be cautious of slippery road conditions.

No additional information was immediately available.

