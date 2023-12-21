Ashford

Serious injuries reported in Ashford crash

FILE

State police said serious injuries are being reported after a crash in Ashford on Thursday night.

Authorities said they were called to Pompey Hollow Road at about 10:45 p.m. for a reported two-car crash.

Troopers said possible serious injuries are being reported. At least one person has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pompey Hollow Road is shut down while troopers investigate. No additional information was immediately available.

