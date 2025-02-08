Serious injuries reported in ATV crash in Stafford

Serious injuries have been reported in an ATV crash in Stafford on Saturday and LifeStar has been called to the scene.
State police said emergency crews were called to Lake Shore Boulevard around 1 p.m. for a reported ATV accident.
Investigators said serious injuries have been reported. LifeStar is responding to the scene.
Troopers have not released any additional details about the crash.
