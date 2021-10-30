Serious Injuries Reported in Berlin Car Crash

Serious injuries are being reported after a car crashed into a pole and went down an embankment in Berlin Saturday night, police said.

Officials said the Berlin Turnpike is closed going southbound at the intersection of Meadow Lane.

A car hit a telephone pole and proceeded to go over a guard rail then down an embankment, according to fire officials. The crash was reported at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Multiple crews were called in to help. Authorities were able to stabilize the vehicle and rescue the driver, who was stuck down the embankment.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said serious injuries were reported.

The Midstate Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash.

It is unknown how long the road will remain closed. No additional information was immediately available.