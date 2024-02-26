Serious injuries reported in Bethlehem crash

State police said there's possible serious injuries being reported following a car crash in Bethlehem Monday evening.
Troopers were called to South Main Street at about 4 p.m.
Police said a person has been taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
