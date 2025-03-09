Serious injuries reported in collision involving a pedestrian on Route 8 in Shelton

Serious injuries were reported in a collision involving a pedestrian on Route 8 South in Shelton on Sunday morning.
Troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Route 8 South near exit 9 around 5:30 a.m.
According to state police, serious injuries were reported and at least one person was taken to the hospital.
The highway was closed between exits 9 and 7. The area has since reopened.
