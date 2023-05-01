Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on I-691 West in Meriden

Serious injuries have been reported after a crash on Interstate 691 west in Meriden on Sunday night.

According to CT Roads, the two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 p.m. and closed the right lane of the highway between exits 6 and 4.

That portion of the highway was closed into Monday morning, but has since reopened.

State police said there are serious injuries. It's unclear how many people are injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.