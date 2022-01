State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 91 in Cromwell and said serious injuries are reported.

Two cars are involved and the crash happened on I-91 North, between the exit 22 offramp and the Route 9 North entrance ramp.

#cttraffic On 91 north between the exit 22 off ramp & the Rt 9 north entrance ramp, only the LEFT lane is open. Troopers are investigating a two-car serious injury accident. Please seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 20, 2022

State police said only the left lane is open

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.