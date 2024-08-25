Wethersfield

Serious injuries reported in crash on I-91 South in Wethersfield

CT DOT

Serious injuries were reported in a crash that closed part of on Interstate 91 South in Wethersfield for hours on Sunday.

The crash happened near exit 26 shortly before 1 a.m.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The highway was closed at exit 28 for hours while state police investigated. The area has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

