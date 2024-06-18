Branford

Serious injuries reported in crash on I-95 in Branford

Connecticut Department of Transportation

There was a crash at the rest area on Interstate 95 in Branford on Tuesday morning and serious injuries are reported.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-95 North at the rest area and a tractor-trailer is involved, state police said.

The accident reconstruction team and the crews from the state Department of Transportation responded.

