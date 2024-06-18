Serious injuries reported in crash on I-95 in Branford

There was a crash at the rest area on Interstate 95 in Branford on Tuesday morning and serious injuries are reported.
The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-95 North at the rest area and a tractor-trailer is involved, state police said.
The accident reconstruction team and the crews from the state Department of Transportation responded.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.