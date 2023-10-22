Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 190 in Stafford

Serious injuries were reported after a crash on Route 190 in Stafford on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Route 190 around 11:52 a.m.

CT Roads says the crash involved two vehicles and has closed part of the road. At this time, Route 190 is closed between Stafford Street and Crooked S Road.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported. It's unclear how many people were injured.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to investigate.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen. Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.