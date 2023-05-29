Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on Route 243 in Woodbridge

Serious injuries have been reported after a crash on Route 243 in Woodbridge early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Route 243 near the intersection of Route 114 around 3 a.m.

At the scene, police said they determined a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 243 had left the road and hit a tree.

The driver and only person in the vehicle was extricated by firefighters and was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

According to police, the person's injuries are described as serious.

Route 243 was temporarily closed to traffic, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.