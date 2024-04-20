Chaplin

Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 6 in Chaplin

By Cailyn Blonstein

Both sides of Route 6 in Chaplin are closed after a crash on Saturday morning and serious injuries are reported.

State police said the crash is on Willimantic Road, also known as Route 6. At this time, both sides of the road are closed.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

The state police accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

The area is expected to be closed for multiple hours.

