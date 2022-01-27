shelton Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on Route 8 in Shelton Published 38 mins ago • Updated 8 mins ago NBC Connecticut There is a crash with serious injuries in Shelton and state police said the Route 8 north on-ramp at exit 12 is closed. #CTTraffic The RT 8 northbound #12 on-ramp, in Shelton, is shut down for a serious injury motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes. #SheltonCT— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 27, 2022 Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. No additional information was immediately available. This article tagged under: shelton