shelton

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on Route 8 in Shelton

NBC Connecticut

There is a crash with serious injuries in Shelton and state police said the Route 8 north on-ramp at exit 12 is closed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

shelton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us