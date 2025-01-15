Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 8

Serious injuries are reported after a crash on Route 8 in Winsted, according to state police, and the highway is closed in Torrington.

They said there was a crash on Route 8 North near area exit 51 around 12:13 p.m. after a single car crash in the median.

Route 8 North is closed in Torrington near exit 55 because of one-vehicle crash, according to the state Department of Transportation.