Winsted

Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 8

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Serious injuries are reported after a crash on Route 8 in Winsted, according to state police, and the highway is closed in Torrington.

They said there was a crash on Route 8 North near area exit 51 around 12:13 p.m. after a single car crash in the median.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Route 8 North is closed in Torrington near exit 55 because of one-vehicle crash, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Winsted
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us