Serious injuries reported in crash that has closed Route 9 South in Middletown

Two people are injured after a crash on Route 9 in Middletown Thursday morning and the southbound side of the highway is closed between Exits 27 and 24.

State police said troopers responded to a multi-car crash and Route 9 South and North were shut down in the area of Millet Street.

As of 6:45 a.m., just the left lane of Route 9 North is closed between exits 24 and 25.

Middletown police said there are serious injuries.

One person was transported to Middlesex Hospital and another was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The traffic unit is at the scene.