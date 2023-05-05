colchester

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash That Shut Down Part of Route 16 in Colchester

Connecticut State Police said serious injuries are being reported in an accident that happened on Route 16 in Colchester Friday evening.

Troopers said they were called to the area at about 5 p.m. for a crash in the area of Bulkeley Hill Road.

Serious injuries were reported and LifeStar is responding. State police are assisting with the investigation.

Route 16 is shut down in the area and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

