Serious injuries reported in Danbury truck accident

By Katie Langley

Danbury Fire Department

While parts of I-95 remain closed Thursday night after a fiery accident in Norwalk, authorities in Danbury responded to a serious crash on I-84 in Danbury.

Police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to the area of exit 2 westbound at around 6:15 p.m.

They discovered a SUV that had rear-ended a tractor-trailer. Two of the three occupants inside the SUV were trapped and ultimately rescued by firefighters.

There were serious injuries reported and people were transported to the hospital.

Danbury fire reminded commuters to be careful on the roads as traffic continues to be diverted off I-95.

