Serious injuries reported in Ellington crash

Serious injuries were reported in a crash in Ellington on Monday night.

State police said it happened on Sandy Beach Road shortly before 8 p.m.

Town manager Lori Spielman said three people were in the car at the time of the crash.

According to troopers, serious injuries were reported. Authorities did not say if all three people were injured.

The road was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.