A person is in critical condition after crashing into an utility pole on Route 5 in Enfield, police said.

Officials said they responded to a car vs. utility pole accident near Green Valley.

Extrication was required to access the car and metro traffic services personnel are being called to the scene, according to authorities.

The front seat passenger has serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Traffic is being diverted on Route 5. No additional information was immediately available.