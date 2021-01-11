Farmington

Serious Injuries Reported in Farmington I-84 Crash

Multiple injuries, some serious, were reported in a Farmington car crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Interstate 84 west before exit 37, according to police.

A car was traveling westbound in the left lane when the driver lost control of the car and subsequently exited the highway, hitting a metal beam guardrail and rolling over in the right shoulder, officials said.

The driver was transported to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries while two passengers were transported with serious injuries.

One of the passengers was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries to his hip and the other passenger was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical with serious injuries to his hand and lacerations to his face, according to police.

The highway was closed while police conducted an investigation but it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact TFC Pawel Porczak at 860-534-1000.

