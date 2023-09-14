Hamden

Serious injuries reported in Hamden motorcycle crash

NBC Connecticut

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Hartford Turnpike on Thursday night.

Hamden police said they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Serious injuries were reported, according to authorities.

A portion of the road is blocked off as police conduct their investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
