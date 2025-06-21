Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash on I-84 East in Tolland

Serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 East in Tolland on Saturday.

Troopers responded to exit 68 in Tolland around 8:23 a.m. for a report of a crash involving multiple motorcycles.

According to state police, serious, but non-life threatening injuries were reported.

The highway was briefly closed, but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.