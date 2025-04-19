Harwinton

Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Route 72 in Harwinton

Serious injuries have been reported in a motorcycle crash on Route 72 in Harwinton on Saturday.

Troopers responded to Route 72 near East Church Road for a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported and LifeStar was called to the scene.

The accident reconstruction team has also been called.

The crash is under investigation.

