Several People Seriously Injured After Multi-Car Accident in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

Several people have serious injuries after a multi-car accident that happened in New Haven Wednesday night.

A couple of people needed to be extricated after the three-vehicle crash, according to crews. The fire department said they're responding to the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Washington Street.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Coughlin told NBC Connecticut that five people were taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition, and three others have serious injuries.

Three people were unconscious when firefighters got to the scene, and two people needed to be extricated, according to firefighters.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

