Serious injuries reported in Old Lyme motorcycle crash

Connecticut State Police said serious injuries are being reported in a motorcycle crash that happened in Old Lyme Tuesday night.

Troopers said they were called to a one-car crash on Shore Road, also known as Route 156, at about 4 p.m.

A person was taken to the hospital by Lifestar. State police remain at the scene investigating.

The road is shut down at Mile Creek and Bailey roads. No additional information was immediately available.