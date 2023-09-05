old lyme

Serious injuries reported in Old Lyme motorcycle crash

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police said serious injuries are being reported in a motorcycle crash that happened in Old Lyme Tuesday night.

Troopers said they were called to a one-car crash on Shore Road, also known as Route 156, at about 4 p.m.

A person was taken to the hospital by Lifestar. State police remain at the scene investigating.

The road is shut down at Mile Creek and Bailey roads. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

old lyme
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us