Serious injuries reported in Old Lyme motorcycle crash

Connecticut State Police said serious injuries are being reported in a motorcycle crash in Old Lyme this evening.

Troopers were called to the area of Neck Road, also known as Route 156, for a reported accident at about 6:30 p.m.

LifeStar was called in and possible serious injuries are being reported, according to police.

Route 156 is shut down while police conduct an investigation. Anyone traveling in the area is being asked to take alternate routes.

The scene is active. No additional information was immediately available.