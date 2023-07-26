old lyme

Serious injuries reported in Old Lyme motorcycle crash

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut State Police said serious injuries are being reported in a motorcycle crash in Old Lyme this evening.

Troopers were called to the area of Neck Road, also known as Route 156, for a reported accident at about 6:30 p.m.

LifeStar was called in and possible serious injuries are being reported, according to police.

Route 156 is shut down while police conduct an investigation. Anyone traveling in the area is being asked to take alternate routes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The scene is active. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

old lyme
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us