Serious Injuries Reported in Seymour Pedestrian Crash

Seymour Police said they're looking for the driver responsible for fleeing a pedestrian crash with serious injuries Friday evening.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Bank Street, also known at Route 67, in front of the Klarides Village shopping center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A car hit two pedestrians and fled. Officials are looking for a dark-colored SUV with heavy front-end damage.

The road is shut down and is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the night. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

Bank Street and Swan Avenue is shut down as well as the intersection of Bank Street and Woodside Avenue. The entrance/exit of the shopping center is also closed, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-881-7601.