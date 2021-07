Four people were hurt in a crash on Route 5 in South Windsor Monday evening.

South Windsor fire officials confirmed that two people had serious injuries and two others had minor injuries after the crash. Rescue crews had to extricate at least one person. An NBC Connecticut crew on scene said multiple vehicles were involved.

The regional police accident reconstruction team is on scene investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.