Serious injuries reported in Mansfield crash

By Angela Fortuna

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Route 195 in Mansfield Sunday night.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. A car traveling on Route 195, also known as Storrs Road, failed to stop at a red light and struck a moped that was traveling through the intersection of Bassetts Bridge Road.

The moped rider that ran the red light was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver wasn't hurt, according to state police.

Both vehicles were towed away due to disabling damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Troop C at 860-896-3200.

