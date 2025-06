Serious injuries have been reported in a motorcycle crash on Main Street in Middlefield, state police said.

The CT Department of Transportation said the crash happened on Main Street around 7:30 p.m.

Main Street, also known as Route 157, is closed between Wadsworth Street and Sunset Drive.

It's unknown when the road will reopen. The crash remains under investigation.