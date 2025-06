Serious injuries have been reported in a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 95 North in Milford on Thursday.

Troopers responded to the area of exit 38 around 12:30 p.m. for a reported crash.

Authorities said serious injuries were reported, and state police are conducting an investigation.

The highway has since cleared. No additional information was immediately available.