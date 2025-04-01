Serious injuries reported in Old Saybrook crash

Serious injuries are being reported after a car crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Old Saybrook Monday night.

Police said they were called to the area of the Interstate 95 overpass for a one-car accident.

Officers said the car crashed into the bridge abutment and the driver was seriously hurt. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Route 154 is closed between Mystic Market and the CT Auto Mall I-95 South entrance.

Police expect the road to remain closed for a long period of time. The investigation remains ongoing.