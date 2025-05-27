Serious injuries reported in Tolland motorcycle crash

Serious injuries are being reported after a motorcycle crash in Tolland Monday night.
State police said they were called to Merrow Road around 8:45 p.m. for a reported accident.
Troopers said serious injuries are being reported. The road is expected to remain closed in the area of Walbridge Hill Road and Route 32 for an extended period of time.
Anyone driving in the area is being asked to take alternate routes. The crash remains under investigation.
