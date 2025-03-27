Fairfield

Serious injuries reported in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Fairfield

By Angela Fortuna

Fairfield Fire Department

Serious injuries are being reported after a tractor-trailer went off Interstate 95 and into a marsh on the side of the road in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said they responded to the area of exit 19 on I-95 South after a semi truck went off the road and down an embankment on the Fairfield-Westport line.

Authorities said a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue the person using a rope.

Traffic is backed up for several miles, and the right and center lanes of the highway are closed.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was called to the scene to help secure any combustible liquid storage.

The state Department of Transportation is working to restore a guardrail in the area. State police are investigating.

